On-point pasta: New dish that’s perfect for a dinner party or crowd

MILWAUKEE -- It's the perfect weather to warm up with a bowl of pasta. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make Porcini Mushroom and Beef Bolognese.
Porcini Mushroom and Beef Bolognese
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
- 3 ounces Pancetta, finely chopped
- 2 ounces Posciutto, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 2 cans (14 to 14-1/2 ounces each) ready-to-serve beef broth
- 3/4 cup dried porcini mushrooms, broken into small pieces (about 1 ounce)
- 3/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil
- 1/3 cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 8 cups hot cooked pasta
COOKING:
- Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from stockpot with slotted spoon; season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Pour off drippings.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- In same stockpot, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Add onion, cremini mushrooms, pancetta, prosciutto and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until onion is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, stirring occasionally. Add wine; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half.
Cook's Tip: Pancetta is an Italian bacon that is cured but not smoked. Flavorful and slightly salty, it’s sliced into rounds of varying thickness from a sausage-shaped roll. Pancetta is available in Italian markets and some supermarkets.
- Return beef crumbles to stockpot. Stir in broth, porcini mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and thyme; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 45 minutes. Uncover stockpot; continue simmering 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in additional sugar, as desired. Serve over pasta.