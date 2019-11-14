LIVE: Red Carpet Show ahead of the 53rd Country Music Association Awards in Nashville

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Posted 5:54 am, November 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Nov. 13 and early Thursday morning, Nov. 14. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near Allyn and Swan Road. Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be drug-related.

Shooting near Allyn Road and Swan Road in Milwaukee

Anyone having information in regards to this shooting is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The second shooting happened around 12:04 a.m. near 50th and Center. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot. He is expected to survive.

Shooting near 50th and Center in Milwaukee

No arrests have been made at this time.

