Police investigate after bullet found in boys' locker room at Cudahy HS

CUDAHY — Cudahy police are investigating after a bullet was found in the boys’ locker room at Cudahy High School on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Officials say after a search of the school, they found no other non-school appropriate material. They say they did not see anything else that would lead them to believe there is a “safety risk.”

School will be in session at Cudahy High School on Friday.

Complete statement to Cudahy High School parents, students

Cudahy High School Families: This afternoon at approximately 2:45 pm, two CHS students reported that they found a single round (one bullet) of ammunition in the boys’ locker room that’s adjacent to the fieldhouse. This matter was immediately communicated to the Cudahy Police Department, and a thorough investigation has been completed along with an exhaustive search of the building, which produced no further non-school-appropriate material. We will continue to assess this situation and address any/all information we receive. It’s important to understand that nothing else was found with the one round of ammunition, nor have we seen anything else throughout CHS that would lead us to believe that we have a safety risk. We are confident that CHS is safe and secure, and all normal school activities are proceeding as normal. School will be in session tomorrow, Friday, November 15. The safety and security of CHS students and staff are our top priorities each and every day. We applaud the students who notified us of the round of ammunition being in the locker room. Clear communication and trust are important attributes when it comes to establishing a safe environment. The student and staff members’ actions this afternoon exemplified what we expect to happen when situations like this occur. Sincerely,

The CHS Administrative Team