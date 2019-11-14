Rock your next run: How you can use music to motivate you to run faster, longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Drumstick Dash is coming up on Thanksgiving -- and if there's one thing that can motivate you to run before you feast -- it's music. Angie Krueger with Orangetheory Fitness joins Real Milwaukee with a lesson in BPM and its effect on your exercise.

Rock Your Next Run

What is BPM and how it can help you pace your run.

BPM stands for beats per minute and brains typically follow a tempo so aiming for 120+ on beats per minute. Want to up your cadence then up the beats per minute.

Song suggestions for different BPM ranges

Young MC-Bust a move 120 BPM

Sir Mix-A-Lot-Baby got back-135 bpm

DJ Khalid-all I do is win 150bpm

How can you find songs with the BPM you want?

Angie uses 'rock my run' and 'fitradio' to find out playlists and you can find BPM in fitradio or you can manipulate BPM in rock my run.

Finish with role music has in performance and motivation

In the fitness industry, beats per minute during classes is recommended at 135+ to help improve motivation. Studies have shown that music plays such an important role in not only motivation but also in performance.

Deal alert! You can get a free week of classes at area Orange Theory Fitness studios simply by texting "FOX6" to 414-269-5311. Don't delay!