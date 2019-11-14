Semi slides off road on I-41/US 45 SB near 124th Street, causing big delays

Traffic Alert: One lane closed on I-41/US 45 SB near Leon Road after semi slid off highway
Posted 6:51 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, November 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — One lane is closed on southbound I-41/US 45 near 124th Street after semi slid off the highway. Motorists are advised to slow down and move over.

