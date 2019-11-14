× Students from Thomas More HS hold pep rally for annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ food drive

MILWAUKEE — With the holiday season approaching, thoughts of neighbors in need arise.

Students at Milwaukee’s St. Thomas More High School got fired up for a good cause, Thursday, hosting a pep rally before their annual food drive. It’s part of the “Food for the Holidays” and “Stuff the Bus” food drive campaigns for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

“It’s a huge support because that’s how our members get our food, through food from donations, through partnerships with high schools,” said Kaitlin Lavelle, donor relations manager for Feeding America East Wisconsin.

If you’re interested in making a donation to Feeding America, CLICK HERE for more information.