While some people may be grumbling about the early snow this season, one family is embracing it in a very cool way.

Anthony and Tiffany Gurske shared with FOX6 News video of a custom sled they made for their young son, Elijah. It’s pulled behind their SnowDog that’s used for ice fishing and hunting in the snow.

Elijah, decked out in a pair of ski goggles and winter gear, seems right at home behind the wheel. Wouldn’t you say?