Wisconsin unemployment rate up for fifth straight month

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is up for a fifth straight month and half a percentage point since a record low in May.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in October was 3.3%. That is up from 3.2% the month before and 2.8% in April and May. That tied a record low for the state.

The October rate is also three-tenths of a point ahead of where it was a year ago. But it remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Wisconsin lost 1,100 private-sector jobs between September and October. The state was up 17,200 private-sector jobs over the same point last year.

