Cashmeir Armstrong sentenced to 4 years in prison in triple shooting near 36th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Cashmeir Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 15 to four years in prison and another four years of extended supervision. This, after he was convicted in connection with a triple shooting that unfolded near 36th and Courtland in Milwaukee last April.

In October, Armstrong was acquitted on one count — first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and convicted on two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the area near 36th and Courtland on April 18 “for a ShotSpotter report of 10 gunshots.”

When police arrived on the scene, officers “recovered nine 9mm fired cartridge casings, one .40 caliber cartridge casing, and one bullet fragment.” Their investigation determined three victims had been shot — a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl. One person suffered a gunshot wound to an arm, a second to the foot and hand, and a third victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and arm.

Police interviewed one witness to the shooting. That person stated “she observed a series of arguments between seven boys and girls about a girl that had been ‘jumped.’” The witness told police she saw a black car pull up in front of the residence near 36th and Courtland — and that “an African-American male in a black hoodie pointed a firearm in the direction of the building and began firing multiple times.” The witness indicated “she then saw a person from the building shoot back at the vehicle, only after the person in the vehicle fired at the crowd of people.”

A second witness identified Armstrong as the suspect in this case from a photo array. She said she was in the vehicle that Armstrong was in and she “observed the defendant in possession of ‘two big (expletive) guns.’” This witness told police “she saw an unknown male with a firearm who shot, and then saw (Armstrong) start shooting.”

The complaint said the driver of the vehicle Armstrong was in “later fled from police and was involved in a fatal crash” near 40th and North Avenue.