‘Cut from the same cloth:’ US Marshals seek couple with separate warrants, facing troubling accusations

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Marshals need your help locating a couple wanted on separate warrants -- both facing troubling accusations.

“Potentially, they are both together,” the deputy U.S Marshal on the case said. “They both have warrants through the Greater Milwaukee area, and they seem to be cut from the same cloth.”

U.S. Marshals said Israel Cordova and Felicia Bongiorno are in a relationship.

“Israel Cordova is wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department stemming from a domestic violence situation where he battered another female associate,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Cordova is wanted for strangulation and battery. Marshals said he also goes by the name "Luis Santiago." He stands 5'10" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

“Israel is also believed to have an opioid problem,” the deputy Marshal said. "Felicia has ties to the south side of Milwaukee. She has been known to walk around Greenfield Avenue."

Bongiorno's criminal history involves burglary, narcotics, theft, and disorderly conduct. She's wanted for possession of opium.

"Both individuals are believed to be homeless," said the deputy Marshal. "They were residing in Tent City."

Bongiorno weighs 135 pounds, with green eyes and typically brown hair, but her last booking photo showed her with pink hair.

Two of a kind, on the run, with authorities discouraging others from helping them.

“If you are caught helping either Felicia or Israel, you, too, could be prosecuted for aiding and harboring a fugitive,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said. “Their problems are their problems. Don't get wrapped up in them.”

U.S. Marshals encouraged the duo turn themselves in.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.