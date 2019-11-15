LIVE: The House Intelligence Committee holds another day of hearings in the impeachment inquiry

Eat, drink, and kick off the holiday season: Milwaukee Art Museum is throwing Friendsgiving celebration

Posted 8:18 am, November 15, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate the holidays at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Christina Van Zelst has a preview of their upcoming Friendsgiving.

About Friendsgiving (website)

Eat, drink, and kick off the holiday season with your favorite crew! We’re throwing the ultimate Friendsgiving celebration. Gather together and cozy up for a night of tasty treats, games, crafting, photo ops, and even F-R-I-E-N-D-S-themed trivia. Plus, jumpstart your holiday shopping at our local artist market, and enjoy live performances, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

