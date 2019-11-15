Man accused of killing Racine police officer faces new charges for alleged role in jail fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland faces new charges for his alleged role in a jail fight against a convicted killer.

Authorities are building their case on the brutal images captured on surveillance video.

"I would like to know what the motive was, but no one is talking about it," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Inmate Michael Cina will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a Kenosha man. On the day he was transported to a Green Bay prison, deputies noticed his injured face.

"They noticed he had a couple black eyes, a fat lip they asked him what happened and he said he got beat up in the jail," Sheriff Beth said.

Beth said one of the inmates swinging away at Cina was 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward. Ward is facing life in prison for the murder of Officer Hetland. Prosecutors say the fight lasted several minutes. Cina was "punched," "kicked" and "his face was also slammed into the cell bars." Cina was "punched," "kicked" and "his face was also slammed into the cell bars."

About 800 inmates are housed inside the county jail. Sheriff Beth says fights are rare, but they do happen. He suspects the inmates waited until guards cleared their cell block.

"They know that they're gone for a few minutes, punched and kicked the subject and, when they came back, they already moved him into his cell block and laid him in his bed," Sheriff Beth said.

Neither Cina nor the other inmates are talking. Prosecutors are building their case on the surveillance video of the brawl.

"If no one comes forward with exactly why, we are at the mercy of the video cameras," Sheriff Beth said.

Cina still has an open case for the murder charge of a Racine man. Ward is due back in court for his murder charge in December.