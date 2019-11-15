× MCTS, ATU Local 998 reach agreement on new 3-year contract

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998, the union that represents MCTS bus drivers and mechanics, reached an agreement on a new contract on Friday, Nov. 15.

The agreement, which was ratified by union members is for a three-year contract that includes salary increases, signing bonuses and a generous healthcare plan.

Dan Boehm, MCTS President and Managing Director issued the following statement in a news release: