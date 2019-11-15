MCTS, ATU Local 998 reach agreement on new 3-year contract
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998, the union that represents MCTS bus drivers and mechanics, reached an agreement on a new contract on Friday, Nov. 15.
The agreement, which was ratified by union members is for a three-year contract that includes salary increases, signing bonuses and a generous healthcare plan.
Dan Boehm, MCTS President and Managing Director issued the following statement in a news release:
“We acknowledge that this has been a long process and we thank our dedicated employees for being patient while we worked out a deal. We are pleased that we’re now able to move forward and give workers a much-deserved raise.
“The men and women of MCTS and ATU Local 998 all share a passion for public transportation. This milestone allows us to come together to do what we do best – connect people in our community to work, school and life.
“We encourage anyone who supports transit to speak up on the need for a long-term funding solution. Please contact business leaders and elected officials to tell them how important public transportation is to you, your family and your neighbors.”