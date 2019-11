× MPD: Driver loses control, collides with tree near 60th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near 60th and Vienna on Friday afternoon, Nov. 15.

Officials say around 2:45 p.m., the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control — and collided with a tree.

The victim is being treated for injuries at a hospital — and is listed in critical condition.