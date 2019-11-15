× ‘No credible threat:’ Shell casing found in hallway at Summit View Elementary School

WAUKESHA — An investigation was underway at Summit View Elementary School in Waukesha on Thursday night, Nov. 14 after a shell casing from a firearm was found on the floor in the hallway. The investigation determined “there is no credible threat to the school.”

According to school officials, the shell casing was found around 8:20 p.m. in the hallway that leads to the back parking lot. Following school district protocol, their custodial staff called in the report.

After a thorough look into the after school schedule as well as reviewing the security camera footage nearest the hallway in question, it was determined there is no credible threat to the school environment. This item is believed to have been left behind from a participant in one of the organizations using the facilities between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., school officials said.

“We take the safety of everyone in our school community very seriously and will continue to keep communication transparent around our safety measures and protocols. Please continue to help us in these efforts by ensuring that your child(ren) are not bringing any inappropriate or unexpected items to school,” said Garrett Sheskey, Summit View Elementary School Principal.