Officials urge drivers to focus on road, move over or slow down for first responders

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Patrol and first responders held a news conference on Friday, Nov. 15th, to highlight their work and the need for drivers to do their part to keep everyone, themselves included, safe on the road.

National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, held from Nov. 10 to 16, is a time dedicated to raising awareness of the important role responders have in providing aid to the injured, getting the public out of harm’s way, and clearing an incident from the roadway to return traffic to normal flow.

These workers include law enforcement, fire/EMS, towing and recovery personnel, mobile mechanics and public works.

So far this year, 39 first responders have been killed in the course of their work on the nation’s roadways. Wisconsin responders are not immune to this danger.

This year 7 have sustained serious injuries. Last year, 2 responders were killed and 5 sustained serious injuries.