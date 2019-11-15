On to State! Local teams punch their tickets to the high school football title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lucky or not, it's week 13 and it's the penultimate week of the high school football season. State championship berths are on the line as the final four becomes the last 2. The level 4 playoff edition of the High School Blitz starts in division one, undefeated Muskego facing undefeated Madison Memorial is the high school in our game of the week. Muskego looks to make it two in a row, as they defeat Madison Memorial 49 to 13.

Muskego will play Bay Port. This was a wild one, Bay Port leading 35-21 at the half as both teams score touchdowns in the final minute of the 1st half. But Bay Port puts this one away Isaiah Gash breaking one for 52 yards. The pirates win 42-28.

Division two has Waukesha West, who hasn't allowed a point in the postseason meeting up with Waunakee. West strikes first, Brooks Blount finds Tyler Hug for 39 yards sets up the first score of the game, 8-0 Wolverines. After a fumble recovery, West gets on the board again with a short score from Lucas Stray, 15-0 Waunakee gets on the board in the second quarter, Quentin Keene for Jacob Grommon on the jump ball and score, 15-6 at half. Third quarter is all Waunakee, Keene gets another jump ball pass to Caden Lewis sets up their second score, 15-13. Then the Waunakee defense steps up in the 4th, a fumble recovery sets up the go ahead score. And the warriors answer with 34 straight points including Joe Hauser's pick 6 that goes for 80 yards. Waunakee advances 34 to 15.

The other side of the bracket sees Brookfield East and Superior battling at Merrill high school. Sam McGath going to the screen and Donavan Hunt taking it the rest of the way, 43 yards and a 7-0 Spartans lead. Down 8-7 a little later, McGath taking matters into his own hands and it's the right call, 37 yards later, Brookfield East is back up 14-8. McGath wasn't through, taking the pitch this time for the score. East wins it 34 to 8.

Two number one seeds in division 3 with New Berlin Eisenhower and Deforest at Slinger high school. The Norskies taking the lead early, Trey Schroeder scoring from two yards out, 7-0 in the 1st. The Lions trying to answer with a field goal, but the kick bounces off the upright and the game remains 7-0. Ike getting another shot, Gabe Seiffert connecting with Nick Ciardo who takes it all the way to the 5 as he gets tripped up at the last second. They're forced to attempt another field goal and this one goes through making it 7-3. But Ike falls 14 to 9.

Catholic Memorial looking to keep rolling against River Valley in division 4. The Crusaders having scored 151 points so far in the playoffs they add 35 more in the 1st half of this one, 7 of those coming when Luke Fox hits Ben Kreul for the score. Their next drive ending with 7 more, Fox rolling and finding Daniel Fynaardt in the end zone. Defensively, they're sound as well, Alex Oechsner making his second interception of the game. Crusaders roll to Madison, 42 to 7.

The Lightning looking to strike in division 5 as Lake Country Lutheran and Prairie du Chien square off at McFarland high school. Luke Haertle and Andrew Schumacher hooking up for the 1st score of the game, 6-0 lightning. Same score in the 2nd when Jack Leverenz sees a hole and finds his way in for the 15 yard score and a 12-0 lead at the half. Lake Country Lutherans with the 25 to zero win.

From Medford high, division 6 has St. Mary's Springs and Mondovi. The Ledgers Marcus Orlandoni breaking the scoreless tie in the 3rd quarter diving in from a yard out. Braydon King gets St. Mary's Springs back in the end zone when he airs it out to David Mueller. Ledgers win it 13 to nothing.