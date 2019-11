× Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded near 14th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 14th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Nov. 15.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity and is recovering at a hospital.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with this investigation.