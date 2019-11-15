Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 15. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 10th and Capitol.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot during a home invasion. The victim confronted two suspects that broke into his residence. During the confrontation, the suspects shot the victim several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD has one suspect in custody and is seeking two other suspects.

Shooting near 10th and Capitol in Milwaukee

The second shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. near 21st and National.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was engaged in illegal activity and subsequently was shot. MPD is still attempting to determine all of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

Shooting near 21st and National in Milwaukee

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

