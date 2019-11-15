Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 15. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 10th and Capitol.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot during a home invasion. The victim confronted two suspects that broke into his residence. During the confrontation, the suspects shot the victim several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD has one suspect in custody and is seeking two other suspects.

The second shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. near 21st and National.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was engaged in illegal activity and subsequently was shot. MPD is still attempting to determine all of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS