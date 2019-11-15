Police: Kenosha man stabbed numerous times while selling tools, 2 suspects fled

LIVE: The House Intelligence Committee holds another day of hearings in the impeachment inquiry

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA — A 55-year-old man was seriously injured early Friday morning, Nov. 15 after being stabbed in Kenosha. Two suspects fled the scene following the attack.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a single-family residence in the area of 25th Street and 27th Street around 12:51 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old man with numerous stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Kenosha Fire Department and medically stabilized. His status is considered serious but non-life threatening.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The victim indicated that he was selling tools to a man and woman when he was attacked.

The two suspects fled the scene following the attack — and are not believed to be in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

