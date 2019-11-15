Video released on wrong-way driver incident on I-43 in northern Milwaukee County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video on Friday, Nov. 15 that shows a wrong-way driver on I-43 in northern Milwaukee County.

Officials say deputies responded to northbound I-43 near the Ozaukee County line for the driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Mequon police also responded — and deployed stop sticks at Good Hope Road. However, the driver continued traveling southbound in the northbound lanes after striking those stop sticks. A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy eventually used his squad to guide the driver into the median guardrail. The vehicle came to a stop at Daphne Road.

Officials say the driver showed no signs of impairment. However, his driving status was canceled indefinitely as of May 14, 2018.