We Energies: More than 5,000 customers without power in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — We Energies confirms for FOX6 News more than 5,000 customers in the city are currently without power.

Crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

We are hearing from parents with students in Oak Creek schools that bus service for after school was delayed due to this outage.

CLICK HERE to visit the We Energies Outage Map

This is a developing story.