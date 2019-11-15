× West Allis police ask for help in search for missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The West Allis Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Paige Morgan.

Officials say Morgan left her home located near 65th and Washington in West Allis around 4;15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. She has not returned.

Morgan is described as a female, white, 5’3″ tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with “Hoover” written on it, and black jeans.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Morgan, you are urged to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.