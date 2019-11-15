West Allis police seek help to find missing mother, daughter

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jenevieve Irvin, 33, and her 3-year-old daughter Summer Taylor. Both were last seen around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at their residence in the area of 60th Street and Mobile Street in West Allis.

Jenevieve is described as a female, black, approximately 5’01” tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. There is no clothing description for Summer.

Police say it is possible that both parties are not wearing shoes or any appropriate winter clothing.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Jenevieve and/or Summer, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.