FOX6 News earns 9 Emmys at the Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award ceremony
MILWAUKEE — We at FOX6 News are incredibly proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.
On Saturday evening, Nov. 16, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with nine awards. They are listed below.
News Report/Series: Weather — Storm Chasing
News Report/Series: Sports -- Godzilla Power
News Report/Series: Military -- Feast of Crispian
News Report/Series: Health/Science -- Bedside Baritone
News Report/Series: Environment -- The Last Straw
News Report/Series: Arts/Culture/Entertainment -- Things That Go Ding
On-Camera Talent: FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire
Informational/Instructional Programming: Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment -- Contact 6
Off-Air Editor/News: Andrew Konkle