× FOX6 News earns 9 Emmys at the Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award ceremony

MILWAUKEE — We at FOX6 News are incredibly proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.

On Saturday evening, Nov. 16, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with nine awards. They are listed below.

News Report/Series: Weather — Storm Chasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Report/Series: Sports -- Godzilla Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Report/Series: Military -- Feast of Crispian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Report/Series: Health/Science -- Bedside Baritone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Report/Series: Environment -- The Last Straw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News Report/Series: Arts/Culture/Entertainment -- Things That Go Ding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On-Camera Talent: FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire

Informational/Instructional Programming: Program/Special/Series/Feature/Segment -- Contact 6

Off-Air Editor/News: Andrew Konkle