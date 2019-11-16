Impeachment testimony comes from White House budget official

Posted 10:02 am, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, November 16, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump discussed transparency in health care prices. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators are hearing from a White House budget official in closed-door testimony at the Capitol.

Lawmakers convened Saturday to interview Mark Sandy. He’s the first official from the Office of Management and Budget to defy President Donald Trump’s instructions not to testify. Like other witnesses in the investigation, Sandy was expected to receive a congressional subpoena to appear.

Investigators are eager to hear from Sandy as they scrutinize the administration’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

The holdup of that assistance came as Pres. Trump was asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate Democrats and Pres. Trump political rival Joe Biden. That request is central to the impeachment inquiry. Pres. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

More public hearings in the House are scheduled for this coming week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.