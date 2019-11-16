× Lake County Sheriff’s Office searching for Unincorporated Antioch teen

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for Emma Roberts, 16, of the 26100 block of West Spring Grove Road, Unincorporated Antioch.

PLEASE SHARE!! **Lake County Sheriff’s Office Continues Search for Missing

Unincorporated Antioch Teen**https://t.co/fN91StP6P8 pic.twitter.com/S16oAvi0kN — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) November 16, 2019

Emma was last seen on Nov. 13, leaving her school — Central High School District of Westosha; 24617 75th Street, Salem, WI — at the end of the school day. She stayed enrolled at Central High School District of Westosha after recently moving to Unincorporated Antioch.

At this time Sheriff’s Detectives believe Emma was given a ride home from school, where she packed a bag at her unincorporated Antioch home and left again before her family arrived home. As Emma packed a change of clothes, it is unknown what she is currently wearing. Emma did not leave home with her cellular phone, as it was previously taken as a consequence.

It is possible Emma is in the Racine/Kenosha County or Lake County areas.

Emma is 5’07,” 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a guitar with the word “Dad” written.

Sheriff’s detectives have also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and they are assisting in the search for Emma.

If you believe you have information on Emma’s whereabouts please call 847-549-5200 or send the Lake County Sheriff’s Office a tip online HERE.

If you see Emma, please dial 911, so law-enforcement can immediately respond.