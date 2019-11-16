× Man hospitalized after girlfriend stabbed him near Cesar Chavez Dr.

MILWAUKEE — A man is being treated for injuries following a stabbing near Cesar Chavez Dr. and Scott St. Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:14 a.m. The victim and suspect are boyfriend and girlfriend, and got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the man was stabbed.

Police have one person in custody, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are still trying to sort out all the details in this incident.