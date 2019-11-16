× Packers’ Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage to sign autographs for Salvation Army at Lambeau on Monday

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers players will again be supporting the Salvation Army this holiday season by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations. First up, Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage.

The players will be signing autographs for visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings. Fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20. The autograph signings will kick off Nov. 18.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has again pledged to match each donation made during the autograph signings, which will double the amount the Salvation Army receives during the five signing events, up to $50,000.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.

The names of the players participating in each signing will be announced the week prior to each event.

The final event was scheduled for Dec. 16 — with each autograph signing starting at 6 p.m.