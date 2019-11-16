× Police investigating homicide in Beloit; 34-year-old man dead

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating a homicide that left a 34-year-old man dead in Beloit Saturday, Nov. 16.

The shooting took place near Newfield and Glen around 4 a.m. The 34-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 4:52 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip HERE.