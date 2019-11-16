Police investigating homicide in Beloit; 34-year-old man dead

Posted 9:03 am, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, November 16, 2019

Homicide in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating a homicide that left a 34-year-old man dead in Beloit Saturday, Nov. 16.

The shooting took place near Newfield and Glen around 4 a.m. The 34-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital at 4:52 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip HERE.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.