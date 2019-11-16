The Milwaukee Winters Farmers Market is back for 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market is a wonderful experience for food lovers throughout the city. Christina stopped by the Mitchell Park Domes on Saturday, Nov. 16 to learn about what the market has to offer and chat with local vendors. Yum!

About Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (website)

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is operated by the Fondy Food Center. The mission of the Fondy Food Center is to connect neighborhoods to fresh, local food - from farm to market to table. We do our work by operating farmers markets, our farm project, and helping coordinate food access efforts in the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (MWFM) brings together about 50 weekly vendors in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes. There, agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. Local food vendors also bring a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces and soups, as well as delicious global cuisine.