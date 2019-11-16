Warmer temps return soon — but first, a chance for snow

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Another round of snow is possible Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17th into Sunday night. Most of the precip that falls is expected to be rain, but there could be brief transitions of snow that will make travel tricky in some spots. As of now, southeast Wisconsin is set to get less than an inch total.

Starting in the afternoon, this system will produce a light scattered rain with brief periods of a wintry mix.

Once we start cooling down at the surface closer to freezing by the evening, we start to transition back over to snow. By then, a majority of the cold front is expected to pass so accumulations will be low. Most of the snow will be slushy and wet as temps at the surface are just cold enough to let it stick.

It’s all worth it as finally, fall temperatures make their return! Temps are expected next week to get back into the low 40s by Tuesday, Nov. 19 and stay in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday, Nov. 21st.