Maryland high school teacher arrested and charged after 'very, very disturbing' fight with student

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland high school teacher is facing assault charges following a “violent” incident involving a 17-year-old student that was caught on camera, according to Prince George’s County police.

The altercation, which happened at Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was “very, very disturbing,” Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news conference Friday, Nov. 15.

Before the alleged assault, there was “physical contact” between the teacher and the student, he said.

“The teacher then engages in a physical assault of that student,” Stawinski said. “The nature of that assault was extraordinarily violent, and that conduct is criminal in nature.”

The teacher was arrested Friday, Stawinski said.

Video footage obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA appeared to show the student bumped into the teacher before the teacher repeatedly hit the student and kicked her. Other students got involved and pulled the two apart.

“I am extremely disappointed by the horrific actions that took place in our classroom today,” said Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools. “It’s important to know that we have set high expectations and standards for our staff and students, and what you saw on that video does not represent the hard work that over 10,000 teachers do every single day.”

Neither the student nor the teacher needed medical attention, according to police. At least 30 students and eight administrators were interviewed as part of the investigation, Stawinski said.

The teacher was identified by police Saturday as 36-year-old Vivian Noirie. She faces charges of physical child abuse and second-degree assault.

CNN was unable to immediately reach Noirie for comment Sunday and was unable to determine whether she had legal representation.

Detectives were pursuing charges against the student in the juvenile court system, police said in the statement Saturday.

The student was upset that the teacher called her parents the night before and approached the teacher, police said, citing the results of a preliminary investigation.

“During that encounter, the student admits to stepping on the teacher’s foot and bumping into the teacher with her shoulder,” the statement said. “The teacher then repeatedly struck the student.”

After the two were separated, police said, “The student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before once again being separated.”