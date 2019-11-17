The Christkindlmarket is back in the Deer District for 2019!🎄

MILWAUKEE -- It's the most wonderful time of the year... and the Christkindlmarket is here! The holiday-themed specialty market is back outside Fiserv Forum for the 2019 Christmas season. Christina stopped by on Sunday, Nov. 17 to learn about what the market has to offer.

About Christkindlmarket (website)

The Christkindlmarket, an authentic German-style outdoor holiday market, will return to the plaza at Fiserv Forum from Friday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Dec. 24. This marks the second consecutive year the market has been held in Milwaukee’s Deer District after debuting in Wisconsin for the first time in 2018.

During the Christkindlmarket, the plaza at Fiserv Forum will transform into an idyllic German marketplace for the 40-day holiday celebration, featuring an increase in vendors from last year’s market. Marketgoers can enjoy the holiday season with shopping, delicious international and local delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), family fun and more.

Last year, more than 450,000 visitors were able to create holiday memories throughout the Christkindlmarket in Milwaukee.

The Christkindlmarket Milwaukee hours are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Christkindlmarket, planned and executed by German American Events, LLC, also takes place at two Chicago-area locations and has been a holiday tradition for 24 years. In 2018, all market locations attracted more than 1.9 million visitors.

Admission to the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee is free. For more information on the Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, visit www.christkindlmarket.com/milwaukee.