Yachts destroyed in a fire in Fort Lauderdale were worth over $20 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Over $20 million worth of property went up in flames early Saturday, Nov. 16 in Florida, where two multimillion-dollar yachts were destroyed in a fire.

More than 60 firefighters and three fireboats battled the blaze at Universal Marine Center docks in Fort Lauderdale, working to prevent the fire from spreading to other yachts nearby.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported that nobody was injured.

Officials believe the blaze began on a 160-foot yacht named Lohengrin and spread to a neighboring 100-foot yacht named Reflections.

The estimated loss from the fire was more than $20 million, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Crews were still on the scene of the fire Sunday, working to remove scaffolding surrounding the boats and extinguish hot spots, according to a Twitter post by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The yachts appeared to have been under construction prior to the fire, indicated by scaffolding and tarps surrounding the boats.

After the hot spots were snuffed out, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said they would begin salvage efforts and an investigation into what caused the blaze.