Brewers kick off 50th anniversary season, unveil new logos, uniforms

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Nov. 18 unveiled new logos during the official kickoff to their 50th anniversary season. Following a news conference, the Brewers Pro Shop at Miller Park was scheduled to be open until midnight for fans looking to get their hands on the new gear.

The ball and glove logo along with others more familiar to fans from the early 80s — back by popular demand.

The story behind that ball and glove logo has quite remarkable beginnings.

The marque worn by the likes of Cecil Cooper and Rollie Fingers, in attendance at Miller Park for the announcement, was donned by Ryan Braun and company.

For the throngs of fans clamoring for the Brewers’ harkening back to the greatest hits of yesteryear, fans will have to owe Elaine Meindel’s husband, Tom, all the gratitude. Her husband’s design came from a design context in the 1970s, the ball and glove logo landing on the uniforms in the 1980s. Unfortunately, Tom wasn’t there to see it, as he passed away last year, but for Elaine, it was an honor to see his work live on, yet again, through the Brewers and fans.

Now, for the upcoming 50th season, owner Mark Attanasio rewarding fans for their loyalty.