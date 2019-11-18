TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes blocked on I-94 EB at 26th Street due to crash

‘Due to the fog:’ Garbage truck runs stop sign in Village of Richfield, strikes school bus

Posted 12:45 pm, November 18, 2019, by

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A garbage truck collided with a school bus Monday morning, Nov. 18 near Hillside and Hubertus Road in the Village of Richfield.

Upon arrival of the first officer, it was found that the garbage truck driver was trapped inside the vehicle with minor injuries. The driver was extricated by the fire department.

Garbage truck, school bus collide in Washington County

Garbage truck, school bus collide in Washington County

An investigation into the crash determined that the garbage truck driver did not see the stop sign on Hillside Road due to the fog — and failed to yield the right of way to the school bus.

The school bus did not have any children on board at the time of the crash.

Garbage truck, school bus collide in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Germantown Police Department and the Richfield Fire Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.