‘Due to the fog:’ Garbage truck runs stop sign in Village of Richfield, strikes school bus

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A garbage truck collided with a school bus Monday morning, Nov. 18 near Hillside and Hubertus Road in the Village of Richfield.

Upon arrival of the first officer, it was found that the garbage truck driver was trapped inside the vehicle with minor injuries. The driver was extricated by the fire department.

An investigation into the crash determined that the garbage truck driver did not see the stop sign on Hillside Road due to the fog — and failed to yield the right of way to the school bus.

The school bus did not have any children on board at the time of the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Germantown Police Department and the Richfield Fire Department.