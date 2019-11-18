× ‘Enjoy the show:’ Holiday Lites display returns to brighten Miller Valley this holiday season

MILWAUKEE –For the 16th consecutive year, the Miller Holiday Lites display will once again transform Miller Valley at the Milwaukee Brewery during the holiday season. Nearly 750,000 lights synchronized to holiday music will light up the area.

This year’s display, will feature more than 1,300 feet of garland and a beer keg tree comprised of 225 barrels.

According to a press release, visitors to Holiday Lites will receive a free brewery mini-tour, special giveaways, and discounts at the Miller Brewery Shop. Visitors age 21 and older can sample beer at the end of the tour. The tradition of lighting up Miller Valley during the holidays began in the 1950’s and was revitalized in 2004 as part of Miller Brewing Company’s 150th anniversary.

“Holiday Lites has become a staple tradition for families throughout Milwaukee and Wisconsin,” said Kindra Loferski, Manager of Guest Relations. “We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the show, and celebrate the season in Miller Valley.”

The Holiday Lites show takes place each Friday and Saturday from through most of December, beginning Friday, December 6, and running through Saturday, December 21. Shows run every 20 minutes, beginning at 4:40 p.m. until 9 p.m. (CST) at the Miller Visitor Center, located at 42nd and State. In addition to the Lite Show, the Visitor Center will offer special discounts and giveaways to visitors following the tours. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys-For-Tots or a non-perishable food item for Hunger Task Force.

A number of MillerCoors beers, cider, and flavored malt beverages will also be available for sampling, including a limited supply of our time-honored holiday tradition of Frederick Miller’s Classic Chocolate Lager. This year, we’ll also be selling crowlers (32 ounces) of the beer while the limited supplies last.

MillerCoors is partnering with Clearwing Productions and Mindpool Live on the Holiday Lites show. More information about the shows can be found by visiting www.millercoors.com or by calling 414-931-BEER (2337) locally or 800-944-LITE.