A family effort saved the day for a Virginia Opossum that got stuck in a garbage can while searching for a snack, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Wisconsin Humane Society.

It took a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center volunteer, her son, and her two grandkids to free this guy after he got stuck in the bottom of a garbage can and entangled in plastic.

Once freed, the opossum took off — grateful to be free again.

The homeowner plans to replace this garbage can.