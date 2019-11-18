× Police: Father arrested after son brought heroin to school, said it turns him into Spider-Man

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A father in Holyoke, Massachusetts was arrested on an active warrant after his 5-year-old son allegedly brought a bag of heroin labeled “Spider-Man” to school Thursday, Nov. 14 WWLP reported.

Police went to the home of Benny Garcia, 29, after they were told about the incident with his son at school.

Police searched the home and found 170 bags of heroin, some with the “Spider-Man” label on them, and 38 baggies they believed to be cocaine, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea on multiple drug charges when he appeared in court Friday.

A dangerousness hearing was set for Wednesday and he was being held without bail until then.

Police said Garcia’s son brought a packet of white powder to Lawrence School and told his teacher, “He puts it in his mouth.”

The 5-year-old found the packet in the living room of their apartment, according to a prosecutor.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert said the boy told his teacher that when he eats the powder he turns into Spider-Man.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was expected to be fine.

The Department of Children and Family Services was told about the incident.