Get ready to put your bread orders in for Thanksgiving at Great Harvest Bread Company

DELAFIELD -- Get ready to put your bread orders in for Thanksgiving! Brian Kramp spent the morning in Delafield at Great Harvest Bread Company.

About Great Harvest Bread Company (website)

It all began way back in the seventies. Our founders, Pete and Laura Wakeman, were just a couple of college kids who baked amazing scratch-made whole grain bread to help pay their tuition at Cornell University. Newly married in 1975, the adventurous couple hiked the entire north-south length of Montana, falling in love with "Big Sky Country." So much so that they never left, establishing the first Great Harvest bakery in Great Falls, Montana in 1976.

Word spread fast about their uniquely flavorful bread made with pure and simple ingredients and wheat purchased from local farmers. It didn't take long before neighbors asked about starting up their own Great Harvest. In 1978, the Freedom Franchise was born and the second Great Harvest bakery opened in Kalispell, Montana.

