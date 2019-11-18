Gino talks with the stars of ’21 Bridges’ about golden era of cinema

November 18, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- After uncovering a massive conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a city-wide manhunt for two young cop killers. As the night unfolds, he soon becomes unsure of who to pursue and who's in pursuit of him. Gino sits down with the stars of "21 Bridges" to talk about the golden era of cinema.

