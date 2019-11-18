Milwaukee police: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded near Fond du Lac and Hope

Posted 6:25 pm, November 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Hope Avenues on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and officials are seeking unknown suspects.

Call Milwaukee police if you have information that could help solve this case. They are at 414-935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

