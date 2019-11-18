Milwaukee police seek help to locate missing 14-year-old Makya Parks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Makya Parks was last seen at home on Thursday morning, Nov. 14. It was about 8 a.m. when she left for school at North Division High School. She made it there, but apparently never came home.

Parks is described as a female, African American, 5′ tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans with rips in the front and navy blue low-top Uggs boots. Her hair was short curly with a side part and she is medium caramel complexion.

If you have information that could help locate Parks, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police.