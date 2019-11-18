MPD: 20-year-old man shot, wounded near 38th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 38th and Silver Spring Drive on Monday afternoon, Nov, 18.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4;15 p.m. Based upon the preliminary investigation, the shooting took place after an attempted armed robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. If anyone has information that could help in this case, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

