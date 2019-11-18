× Open Record: These records belong to you

MILWAUKEE — When public agencies investigate employees, the records tell you how the people you’re paying are behaving and how they’re investigating that behavior. The law says the records are yours. So, why can’t you see them? In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire explains how a routine open records request turned into her calling all 132 Wisconsin lawmakers and discovering an issue when it comes to lawmaker transparency.

In the Dinner Party Question, the team reveals their secrets to approaching an interview and why they sometimes ask a “dumb question” on purpose.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record