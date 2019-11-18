Prosecutors: Man admits to fatal shooting, said ‘he must kill’ the victim, a suspect in another homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Prosecutors said a Milwaukee man, 22, admitted to shooting and killing another man, 20, while they were in a vehicle near Richards Street and Burleigh Street on Oct. 19. The suspect, Daniel Moore, told investigators the victim was suspected in a separate homicide, and Moore was told "he must kill" the victim, who was shot five times in the head.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I heard two gunshots," said a neighbor. "Pretty much the whole area was blocked off."

The victim was found in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the area. A criminal complaint said investigators found six spent casings from a .380 handgun, and a fingerprint on the driver's side rear window frame that matched to Moore, who faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. An autopsy revealed the victim suffered five gunshot wounds to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A witness to the shooting told investigators he was in the vehicle with Moore and the victim when Moore asked him to go to a home in the area to get a drink. He said while he was inside, he heard gunshots. He identified Moore for investigators, the complaint said.

When Moore was interviewed by investigators, prosecutors said he admitted to the homicide and noted there had been another homicide, and people associated with the man killed in the vehicle at Burleigh and Richards was the suspected killer in that separate homicide. Moore said he was told that he must kill the victim, and said there were threats to harm his family if he did not do so. He said that morning in the vehicle, he told the victim he didn't want to get involved in any further criminal activity, and the victim produced a .380 caliber handgun. Moore said the victim pointed the gun at him, and Moore took it from him and shot him. In another interview, Moore said the victim had the gun in his lap, and was lifting it up and turning it towards him, saying he was going to kill Moore, so Moore grabbed the gun and shot the victim. Prosecutors said Moore wasn't sure how many times he fired but knew it was more than once.

"It's sad someone lost their life over hearsay," said a neighbor. "If you do the crime, you should go to jail. You are hurting your community. You are hurting your own people."

Prosecutors noted in the complaint a re-enactment of the shooting by Moore was inconsistent with the facts of the case.

"It's terrible," said a neighbor. "It's wrong. A lot of people are so immature and they are stuck on an eye for an eye, a life for a life. It doesn't matter who it is or what it's over"

Moore made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 18. Cash bond was set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.

If convicted, Moore could spend the rest of his life in prison.