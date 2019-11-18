Reward now $25K for info leading to arrest of suspects who robbed USPS letter carrier at gunpoint

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced an increase in the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a United State Postal Service Letter Carrier at gunpoint. The reward is now $25,000.

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed on Friday, Oct. 25 near 17th Street and Atkinson Avenue in Milwaukee.

According to officials, as the USPS letter carrier exited an apartment building near 17th and Atkinson around 9 a.m. a vehicle approached the curb. At that time, a man exited the vehicle, approached the letter carrier while pointing a handgun, and robbed the carrier.

The robber was described as an African American man in his mid-to-late 20s, standing approximately 5’11” tall, and weighing 290-300 pounds. He has a scar on his right cheek, gold front teeth, and long dreadlocks.

The driver of the vehicle was described as an African American man in his mid-to-late 20s. The vehicle was described as a late-model 1990s to early 2000s, black, four-door car.

If you have any information, please contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

43.087730 -87.932128