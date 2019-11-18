Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old man in Madison

Posted 4:45 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, November 18, 2019

Andrew Alexander

MADISON — A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Andrew Alexander.

Officials say Alexander is in Madison visiting family on McKenna Boulevard. But he resides in Illinois — and is unfamiliar with the area.

Alexander is described as a male, black, 5’11” tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray short hair, a beard and mustache. Officials say he was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 17 wearing black pants, brown boots, and a black and white baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

