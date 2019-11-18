Tangy, sweet, juicy: Different ways to prepare and serve pomegranates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Pomegranate season is here! The tangy, sweet fruit packs a powerful punch. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to show us a variety of ways to eat it.

Pomegranates originated in the region extending from modern-day Iran to northern India and have been cultivated throughout the Mediterranean regions since ancient times and are now grown in the Middle East, African, Asia as well as Arizona and California here in the United States.

They are typically in season in Wisconsin from October to February which means they are a delicious addition to holiday cooking in our area. The beautiful Pomegranates provide an abundance of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and folate (B9) as well as other B vitamins. Great for making healthy hormones! They can find a happy home on your kitchen counter for a few days or they keep in the fridge for up to one month.

One can score their pomegranate with a knife, break it in half, and then work to separate the red arils from the internal white pulp membrane. You can hold the scored half over a bowl and smack the rind with a large spoon to dislodge the fruit. Some believe freezing the scored fruit makes it easier to separate while others do their separation in a bowl of water because the seeds sink and the inedible white pulp floats.

You may often find them already seeded at local, healthier grocers; however, the price point is much higher than buying the entire whole pomegranate

The mild sweetness of fresh pomegranates make them most versatile! A few of my favorite uses include:

• Yogurt topping

• Add into muffins

• Salad topping

• Stir into grains (i.e. quinoa, rice, or farro)

• Oatmeal or chia pudding topping

• Add to fruit salad

• Add to guacamole or hummus

• Use as garnish for cocktails

You can also find dried pomegranate seeds which make great additions to:

• Homemade trail mixes

• Granola bars

• Toppings for salads and yogurt

And then there`s also pomegranate juice! A tablespoon or two makes the best addition to a glass of water or your favorite holiday drink. The pink makes everything more fun festive! And who doesn`t like a splash of festive this time of year?!

Pomegranate Chia Pudding

Serves 1

1/3 cup chia seeds

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup pomegranate arils

Mix chia seeds, almond milk, honey, cinnamon and pomegranate arils in a small glass mason jar. Mix well and allow to gel for a couple hours before serving. Ideally, if you prepare your mix before bed, it will be ready to go for breakfast in the morning!